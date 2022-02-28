Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $566.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.