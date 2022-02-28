Litecoin (LTC) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $103.59 or 0.00270691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.22 billion and approximately $753.60 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,737,506 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

