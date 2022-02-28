LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter.

About LivePerson (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.