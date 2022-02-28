LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

