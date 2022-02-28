Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

