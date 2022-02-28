Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,431,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $1,348,065. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $409.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $291.60 and a 52-week high of $411.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

