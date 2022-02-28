Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,472,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.51. 197,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,151. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $1,003,447. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.