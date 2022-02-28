Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Magnite has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after acquiring an additional 981,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Magnite by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,227 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

