Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Shares Sold by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Malvern Bancorp worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MLVF opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

