Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.80.

TSE:MFI opened at C$28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$24.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

