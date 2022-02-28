Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.