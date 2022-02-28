Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Marchex alerts:

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.