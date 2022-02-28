Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.50 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

