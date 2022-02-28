Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.