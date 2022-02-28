Master Contract Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,453.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $327,839.93 and $39,453.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.55 or 0.06891642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071332 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034762 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.