Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 26.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 818,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 234,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73.
About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)
Featured Articles
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.