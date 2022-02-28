Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ambarella worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,753. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.34.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.