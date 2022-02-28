Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDFC traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.32. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a one year low of $198.15 and a one year high of $322.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

