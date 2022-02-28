Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded up $10.20 on Monday, hitting $243.71. 19,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.24 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.