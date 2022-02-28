Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $153.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,313 shares of company stock valued at $60,007,919. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

