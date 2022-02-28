Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after purchasing an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
