Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKGAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

