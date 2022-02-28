MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 2,111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

NUEM opened at $31.25 on Monday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53.

