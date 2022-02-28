MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

