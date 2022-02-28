MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,222,000 after buying an additional 2,799,233 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 711,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,650,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

