Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $292.48 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.35. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

