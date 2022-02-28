Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MaxLinear worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of MXL opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

