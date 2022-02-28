Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,938,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $151.33 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock valued at $71,071,961 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.