Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.02 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

