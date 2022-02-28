Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.75. 244,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,955. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.