Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 17,742 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $3,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU remained flat at $$13.28 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

