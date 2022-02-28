Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Texas Instruments by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $942,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,239,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.78. 80,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

