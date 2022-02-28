Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of SONY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.08. 5,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,320. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.