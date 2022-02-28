Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.67 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $26,811,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $13,480,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AURC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,524. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.