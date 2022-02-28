Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.17% of Abiomed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,821,000 after buying an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

