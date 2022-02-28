Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,505. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

