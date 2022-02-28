Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,657 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of AMERISAFE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,934. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $905.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

