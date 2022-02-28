Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Visteon worth $31,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Visteon by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Visteon by 85.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000.

Shares of VC opened at $124.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

