Morgan Stanley Cuts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $67.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

