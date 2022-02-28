Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Morgan Stanley worth $565,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
