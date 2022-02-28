Morgan Stanley Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $32.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE BWA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,737. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 137,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.