Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MYOV opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $27.43.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
