Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,628 shares of company stock worth $401,625. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYOV opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

