Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.87% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.18.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.72. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. Natera has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Natera by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $4,740,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $8,746,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

