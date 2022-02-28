National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Flux Power worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Flux Power during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

FLUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Flux Power stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

