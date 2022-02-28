National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $124.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

