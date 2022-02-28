National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

