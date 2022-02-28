National Asset Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

