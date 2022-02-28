National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,556.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 75.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 120,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

