National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

