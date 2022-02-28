National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.39% of National Bank worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

