National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.39% of National Bank worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.
In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
National Bank Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank (NBHC)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.