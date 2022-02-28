National Bankshares Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$48.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STLC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$36.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Stelco has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$51.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

